65-year-old woman dies in Shaker Heights fire

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Shaker Heights police said firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Strathavon Road around 12:10 p.m.

Firefighters were able to safely evacuate an adult man and two children out of the multi-family building.

The victim was found in the basement. Her name has not been released.

The other three victims are being treated for minor injuries.

Police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

