Canton mayor announces he will not run for a 3rd term

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabel announced Wednesday morning he will not run seek re-election for a third term.

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabel
Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabel((Source: City of Canton))

Bernabel said during his leadership, the government operated without service interruptions through financial hardship, the Covid pandemic and national social strife.

He added he also demolished 650 blighted homes and commercial buildings and enhanced building codes and zoning enforcements.

Bernadel said he is also proud of changing the face of downtown with restored building facades, a new Hilton Double Tree Hotel and a central park in Centennial Plaza.

“There is still much to do. I will complete my current term as mayor that ends December 31, 2023 with the same work ethic and enthusiasm that i started with seven years ago. I believe that we have built a foundation on which future leadership may rely on and grow. I am hopeful that Canton will continue to more forward and prosper,” said Bernabel.

