2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Officials say a Chick-fil-A franchisee in North Carolina is facing a fine for multiple violations.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, investigators found that Good Name 22:1 LLC, which operates a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., allegedly asked certain employees directing traffic to work for meal vouchers instead of wages in April.

The department said this violated the minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

WHNS reports the store also violated federal child labor regulations that prohibit employing minors to perform hazardous jobs by allowing three workers younger than 18 to operate, load, or unload a trash compactor.

“Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being, or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock. “Employers are responsible to pay workers for all of the hours worked and the payment must be made in cash or legal tender.”

In total, the franchisee was reportedly fined $6,450 to address the child labor violations and asked to pay $235 to seven employees for the wages owed to them.

This Chick-fil-A location reportedly received backlash in July after posting a “volunteer-based opportunity” for drive-thru workers to be paid with food instead of wages. The position was supposed to be compensated with five entrees per 1-hour shift, but the post was deleted and a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A said they ended the program.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
Evan Zeller
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say

Latest News

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
LIVE: Zelenskyy to address Congress
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
Preparing your home for blizzard conditions, experts suggest getting ready before its too late.
Preparing your home for blizzard conditions, experts suggest getting ready before its too late.
Snowstorm headed to Northeast Ohio: Here’s how ODOT, firefighters plan to keep you safe
Snowstorm headed to Northeast Ohio: Here’s how ODOT, firefighters plan to keep you safe
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits