2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

City of Cleveland, airport officials to hold press conference ahead of winter storm

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Cleveland and CLE Hopkins airport officials are scheduled to hold a press conference ahead of a winter storm headed to Northeast Ohio later this week.

City of Cleveland Director of Public Works Frank Williams, Commissioner of Streets Randy Scott, CLE Hopkins Airport Media and Communications Specialist John Goersmeyer, and Cleveland Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Mike Norman are all set to speak at the meeting.

According to a press release, the officials will be talking about preparations for the snow, ice and freezing temperatures, service plans for city streets, what to expect for air travel at CLE Hopkins and safety tips from Cleveland fire.

Alongside this information, the city also sent out a number of safety tips such as checking your heating system, safety on the road and safety while outdoors. They also encourage residents to stay informed by downloading their CodeRED app or subscribing to email alerts.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
Evan Zeller
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say

Latest News

City of Cleveland to open warming centers during storm
(Source: WOIO)
Debate heats up over ice in Cleveland Heights rink
(Source: Pixabay)
Summit County to open warming center for cold holiday weekend
Men's socks from Perlis Clothing Baton Rouge.
Community West Foundation hosts Socks + donation drive to keep homeless warm during cold months