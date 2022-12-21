City of Cleveland, airport officials to hold press conference ahead of winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Cleveland and CLE Hopkins airport officials are scheduled to hold a press conference ahead of a winter storm headed to Northeast Ohio later this week.

City of Cleveland Director of Public Works Frank Williams, Commissioner of Streets Randy Scott, CLE Hopkins Airport Media and Communications Specialist John Goersmeyer, and Cleveland Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Mike Norman are all set to speak at the meeting.

According to a press release, the officials will be talking about preparations for the snow, ice and freezing temperatures, service plans for city streets, what to expect for air travel at CLE Hopkins and safety tips from Cleveland fire.

Alongside this information, the city also sent out a number of safety tips such as checking your heating system, safety on the road and safety while outdoors. They also encourage residents to stay informed by downloading their CodeRED app or subscribing to email alerts.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

