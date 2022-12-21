City of Cleveland to open warming centers during storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland has extended the hours of several recreation centers to serve as warming centers for residents that are seeking shelter during the upcoming winter storm, according to a press release from the city.

Regularly scheduled recreation programming will continue; however, each site will have areas in the facility where people can relax and stay warm.

On Friday, Dec. 23, these sites are open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd St.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, these sites are open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd St.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, these sites are open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

On Monday, Dec. 26, these sites are open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Call 216-664-2325 if you have any questions.

