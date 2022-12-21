2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on Garfield Heights murder

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GARFELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said there is now a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the September murder of a man inside a Garfield Heights bar.

Ronnie Briggs, 27, of Cleveland, was shot at the Showcase Bar & Grille in the 5000 block of Turney Rd in Garfield Heights on Sept. 25.

Ronnie Briggs
Ronnie Briggs((Source: Crime Stoppers))

Briggs’ family told 19 News that he was a co-owner of the Showcase and his family stopped at the bar while celebrating his sister’s birthday.

According to family members, Briggs stepped in to help security turn people away, because the bar was at capacity, and a fight began in front of the bar.

Briggs was shot in the legs and head.

He leaves behind two young sons.

Persons of interest in the Ronald Briggs homicide
Persons of interest in the Ronald Briggs homicide((Source: Crime Stoppers))

Garfield Heights police and Crime Stoppers released the above surveillance picture of a man and a woman they said are people of interest in the deadly shooting.

You can call (216) 252-7463 or submit a tip at www.25crime.com.

