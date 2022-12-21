2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety.

Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12.

Le’Shawn Hill
Le’Shawn Hill((Source: Family))

Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland home on Dec. 4.

Leon Terrell Jr.
Leon Terrell Jr.((Source: Family))

According to their mom, she believes they are together with friends.

Their mom has filed missing person’s reports with Euclid police for Le’Shawn and Cleveland police for Leon.

