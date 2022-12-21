Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety.
Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12.
Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland home on Dec. 4.
According to their mom, she believes they are together with friends.
Their mom has filed missing person’s reports with Euclid police for Le’Shawn and Cleveland police for Leon.
