Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety.

Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12.

Le’Shawn Hill ((Source: Family))

Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland home on Dec. 4.

Leon Terrell Jr. ((Source: Family))

According to their mom, she believes they are together with friends.

Their mom has filed missing person’s reports with Euclid police for Le’Shawn and Cleveland police for Leon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.