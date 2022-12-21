Family of 19-year-old boy shot to death at Akron skate park desperate for justice

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are still searching for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old boy at a skate park on Dec. 12.

Zion Neal was at a skate park on Derby Downs Drive a little over a week ago with a group of friends when a fight started, and someone started shooting.

Neal’s mother is frustrated that her son’s killer is still out there.

“The detectives that’s working on his case have done nothing,” said Marisa Williams, Neal’s mother. “Nothing. Not even phone calls, call them no response.”

She said the eight days have felt like a bad dream.

“It’s indescribable for me because he’s my baby, my youngest son,” she said. “He really wasn’t in nothing, and he just had his whole life ahead of him and it doesn’t make any sense. He doesn’t have any money. He’s not the man. Everybody know what the man is. He doesn’t have a whole bunch of drug money and drive a fancy car, he works at Amazon.”

Dionte Williams, 27, lives in Columbus now but grew up in Akron with his little brother.

He said the 19-year-old Nordonia High School graduate had recently started working at Amazon.

“He was definitely doing his thing and we were all proud of him for taking that next step,” Dionte said.

He also had a girlfriend and loved dancing, cooking, and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

“He was very funny,” said Tulsi Patel, Neal’s girlfriend. “He was always outgoing. He always lit up the room.”

But Neal’s life was cut short that night when someone shot him four times in the chest at the skatepark.

“It’s agonizing,” said Marisa. “I did my son’s hair today. I did his hair, and he has like dreads, so I had to witness an autopsy by touching him, you know.”

Instead of calling for paramedics, some of the people the teen was with drove him to the hospital.

“We have a shooting my buddy I don’t know if he’s breathing, we’re rushing him to the hospital right now he got shot I don’t think he’s breathing,” a 911 caller said. “We’re out in west Akron - okay we gotta get off to get him to the hospital man!!”

Someone called 911 in a panic a little after 1 a.m. moments after Neal had been shot.

“Ok what hospital are we going to?” the dispatcher asked.

“Cleveland Clinic,” the caller replied.

“Okay, Akron General?” the dispatcher asked.

But they took Neal to Summa Hospital in Barberton instead which is a little over nine miles from the skate park.

“Why would you drive somebody to, if you’re already in Akron why would you take someone to Barberton?” asked Dionte. “That’s like enough time to game plan, think of whatever you plan to get away with whatever you just did.”

Akron police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

