2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Holmes County bicyclist killed in crash with semi

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF BALTIC, Ohio (WOIO) - A Holmes County bicyclist was killed when a semi-truck that was trying to pass him collided with him, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened on SR-93 at approximately 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to OSHP.

OSHP said a 2015 Peterbilt semi pulling a loaded log trailer was heading north on SR-93.

The bicyclist was also riding his bike while pulling a cart north on SR-93, according to OSHP.

The semi drove left of center to pass the bicyclist when the two collided.

OSHP said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by OSHP as 69-year-old Raymond B. Troyer of Baltic.

The semi driven by a 54-year-old Sugarcreek man was not injured in the crash, according to OSHP.

Alcohol and/or drug use is not suspected, OSHP said, and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

How the strong winter storms in Northeast Ohio can impact your Christmas travel plans
How the strong winter storms in Northeast Ohio can impact your Christmas travel plans
How the strong winter storms in Northeast Ohio can impact your Christmas travel plans
How the strong winter storms in Northeast Ohio can impact your Christmas travel plans
Fatal crash closes portion of I-90 East
26-year-old dead following crash on I-90 Friday morning
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways