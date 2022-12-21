Holmes County bicyclist killed in crash with semi

VILLAGE OF BALTIC, Ohio (WOIO) - A Holmes County bicyclist was killed when a semi-truck that was trying to pass him collided with him, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened on SR-93 at approximately 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to OSHP.

OSHP said a 2015 Peterbilt semi pulling a loaded log trailer was heading north on SR-93.

The bicyclist was also riding his bike while pulling a cart north on SR-93, according to OSHP.

The semi drove left of center to pass the bicyclist when the two collided.

OSHP said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by OSHP as 69-year-old Raymond B. Troyer of Baltic.

The semi driven by a 54-year-old Sugarcreek man was not injured in the crash, according to OSHP.

Alcohol and/or drug use is not suspected, OSHP said, and the crash is still under investigation.

