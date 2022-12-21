2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘It’s incredible’: Boy returns home for Christmas after spending months in hospital following crash

Nathan Veith, an 11-year-old hit in a crosswalk in September, has returned home for the holidays. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - An 11-year-old has returned home in time for the holidays after being hospitalized for injuries he suffered in a crash three months ago.

KWCH reports Nathan Veith was hit by a car in September while riding his bike to school in the Wichita area.

The impact of the crash reportedly threw Nathan in the air and caused him to hit his head. The 11-year-old suffered a brain injury and multiple skull fractures.

But after months of daily physician visits coupled with intensive physical, occupational and speech therapies, Nathan is back home with his family before Christmas.

“Each day he makes huge leaps and bounds. We’re just amazed from where he started to where he is now. It’s incredible,” Angela Vieth, Nathan’s mother, said.

Nathan’s family said he has been at Madonna’s Pediatric Specialty Program relearning how to walk and talk.

Through physical therapy sessions, the 11-year-old started taking steps eventually leading to him playing soccer and baseball with his therapists.

Nathan has also continued schoolwork in Madonna’s Therapeutic Learning Center, meeting with an educational specialist.

“We’re always really impressed each day with his ability to do new things,” Angela Vieth said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

