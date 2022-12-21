Lake County K-9 helps find heroin, methamphetamine in traffic stop
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said their new K-9 Ryker is already helping keep the community safe by finding various narcotics in a Perry Township traffic stop.
Deputies conducted the traffic stop in the area of North Ridge Road and Narrows Road on Dec. 17, LCSO said.
K-9 Ryker and his handler arrived on scene to assist and found positive indicators of narcotics inside the car, according to LCSO.
LCSO said a search of the car led deputies to find the following:
- approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine
- approximately 1 gram of heroin
- Suboxone strips
- multiple prescription narcotics
- narcotic equipment
A Painesville Township Township man was taken into custody as a result of the drug seizure, according to LCSO.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office recently acquired K-9 Ryker and K-9 Sado to assist in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, search and rescue missions, and tracking purposes, LCSO listed.
LCSO said both K-9s have already helped with multiple missing persons cases, locating lost children, tracking wanted persons, and assisting with finding narcotics.
“Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies and our new K-9 companions are dedicated to making Lake County a safe and prosperous place for all,” LCSO stated.
