PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said their new K-9 Ryker is already helping keep the community safe by finding various narcotics in a Perry Township traffic stop.

Deputies conducted the traffic stop in the area of North Ridge Road and Narrows Road on Dec. 17, LCSO said.

K-9 Ryker and his handler arrived on scene to assist and found positive indicators of narcotics inside the car, according to LCSO.

LCSO said a search of the car led deputies to find the following:

approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine

approximately 1 gram of heroin

Suboxone strips

multiple prescription narcotics

narcotic equipment

A Painesville Township Township man was taken into custody as a result of the drug seizure, according to LCSO.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office recently acquired K-9 Ryker and K-9 Sado to assist in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, search and rescue missions, and tracking purposes, LCSO listed.

LCSO said both K-9s have already helped with multiple missing persons cases, locating lost children, tracking wanted persons, and assisting with finding narcotics.

“Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies and our new K-9 companions are dedicated to making Lake County a safe and prosperous place for all,” LCSO stated.

Lake County K-9 helps find heroin, methamphetamine in traffic stop (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.