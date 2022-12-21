2 Strong 4 Bullies
Neighbors near dangerous Akron intersection: ‘We don’t feel safe’

By Katie Wilson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Gorge Boulevard say a dangerous intersection has been ignored for too long.

People who live nearby say they pray every day no one gets killed.

“Do you really feel safe standing here right now?,” asked Homeowner Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano.

Tyuluman-Luciano has lived on Gorge Boulevard for the last ten years.

That’s right next to the Kygo Falls Avenue exit off Route 8.

Nearly every week at this Akron intersection, he watches cars crash into each other.

Luciano blames the lack of warning signs about the sharp turn.

“Do you see anything that marks this curve whatsoever?, asked Tyuluman-Luciano. “It doesn’t say that this is going to turn into an exit ramp and that you need to stop. Everybody slams on their breaks at the last minute.”

“Look,” said Tyuluman-Luciano. “Car parts everywhere. It’s constant. Every weekend, its at least two car crashes.”

Another problem is the speeding.

“There’s nothing that slows traffic down the whole way down through, so by the time they come off that hill, they’re already over that speed limit,” said Tyuluman-Luciano.

Tyuluman-Luciano admitted the city did install speed bumps at one point, but they didn’t do enough, and they were taken out for the winter.

After asking for a better solution and getting the run around, he called the 19 Troubleshooters.

I immediately got to work.

After making a few calls to the city of Akron, I found out the city’s Traffic Engineering Division had a meeting on this very intersection this week.

They plan to add signs as drivers approach the exit ramp, and along the curve, early next year. They also plan on painting the roads.

It’s a small step in the right direction for Tyuluman-Luciano and his neighbors, and a glimmer of hope they’ll be better protected in their own homes.

