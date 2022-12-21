Preparing your home for blizzard conditions, experts suggest getting ready before its too late.

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Local Hardware and grocery stores hit hard as customers gear up for a sizeable snowfall and blizzard conditions making its way to our area.

As always, winter supplies and food are at the top of the list for many of us.

“Soups of course and anything that’s easy to make over the stove just so we can hunker down for the weekend and get over this storm” said one shopper, Dawn Thorn.

“I’m pretty much prepared from over the years. I’ve got my snowblower started up already to go. I also have a backup on in case that one fails” said another shopper, Richard Bak.

At the Ace Hardware Store in Westlake their shelves are stocked with essentials like salt, shovels, and snowblowers.

Manager Peter Appenheimer told 19 News he’s not too sure how long these items will last.

“Rock salt and other kinds of ice melts are the biggest things at the moment for sure, people want to stock up on that.” said Appenheimer.

Managers at Ace Hardware in Westlake suggest doubling up items like generators and they suggest you come sooner rather than later.

“It’s hard to say whether or not you’ll be able to get up here this weekend since we might have a couple of inches or a foot of snow.” said Appenheimer.

Staying safe and prepared is at the top of folks’ minds ahead of the winter weather.

“You’ve got to use ingenuity at times and just find the best ways to handle it” said Bak.

To handle the snow coming our way.

ACE Hardware in Westlake plans to open during the storm, but they suggest customers to avoid waiting last minute to buy the items they need.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.