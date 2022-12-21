Solon bus driver arrested for OVI after driving students to school

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon school bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Officers responded to the bus garage after an administrator reported one of their bus drivers, Christina Krusinski, 55, tested positive for alcohol during a random screening, police said.

Krusinski’s blood alcohol content, which was .07%, was above the legal limit of .04% for commercial drivers.

Officers tested her again after noticing some cues of impairment when they arrived, and she was arrested and taken to Solon Jail.

She was cited for:

Operating a vehicle under the influence

Commercial vehicle prohibited acts

Endangering children

Police said she may have driven as many as 49 elementary and middle school children to school while under the influence.

Krusinski was released on bond, and will appear in court at a later date.

