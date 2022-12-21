2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Solon bus driver arrested for OVI after driving students to school

Christina Krusinski
Christina Krusinski((Source: Solon police))
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon school bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Officers responded to the bus garage after an administrator reported one of their bus drivers, Christina Krusinski, 55, tested positive for alcohol during a random screening, police said.

Krusinski’s blood alcohol content, which was .07%, was above the legal limit of .04% for commercial drivers.

Officers tested her again after noticing some cues of impairment when they arrived, and she was arrested and taken to Solon Jail.

She was cited for:

  • Operating a vehicle under the influence
  • Commercial vehicle prohibited acts
  • Endangering children

Police said she may have driven as many as 49 elementary and middle school children to school while under the influence.

Krusinski was released on bond, and will appear in court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
Evan Zeller
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say

Latest News

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Michael Sheppard (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in East Cleveland
Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei (Source: City of Canton)
Canton mayor announces he will not run for a 3rd term
Health officials discuss rise in respiratory viruses across Ohio