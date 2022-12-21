2 Strong 4 Bullies
Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m.

E. 125th fire
E. 125th fire((Source: WOIO))

When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the structure.

Firefighters said the cause remains under investigation, but squatters are believed to have accidentally started the blaze.

Firefighters added the home was vacant.

