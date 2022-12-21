2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stefanski a big reason Watson chose the Browns

Saints pushed hard for the QB in March during the Watson sweepstakes
Deshaun Watson practices
Deshaun Watson practices(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in March, the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes were in full swing.

Multiple teams were in the running for Watson- the Falcons, the Saints, and the Panthers all fell short of the Browns.

Cleveland gave the quarterback a five-year deal worth $230 million dollars, fully guaranteed. However, Watson details another reason the Browns seemed like the right option.

“There’s a story there I haven’t told and I’ll tell it another time, but on that visit with the opportunity to talk ball and that connection we had, you know it was kind of...it wasn’t even about selling me on Cleveland...” Watson told media on Wednesday. “It mostly was just all ball and we had the opportunity to meet and talk about that to see what the future could hold and what we could really do in the system together. That was what I was really excited about and why I was very high on Cleveland.”

Watson also added he appreciated the Saints for the opportunity but he’s a Cleveland Brown now.

