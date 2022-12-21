Terry Francona on new Guardians acquisition Josh Bell: ‘He’s gonna hit in the middle, that’s why we got him’
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terry Francona can’t wait to plug newly acquired Josh Bell into the Guardians lineup but he’s not sure where just yet.
Bell, a 1B/DH signed Dec. 12, provides power from both sides of the plate and has a sterling reputation around baseball as a solid teammate.
Francona discussed Bell and some coaching additions in a media zoom call Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.