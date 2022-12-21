U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for a murder in East Cleveland.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Michael Sheppard, 43, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home in the 9500 block of Detroit Rd. in Cleveland.

East Cleveland police were looking for Sheppard for a September murder.

Michael Sheppard ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Police said on Sept. 16, Sheppard and the victim were involved in verbal altercation near a home in the 1800 block of Garfield Rd. During the argument, police said the victim was struck with a beer can.

The victim was found dead in his apartment several days later.

U.S. Marshals Pete Elliott stated, “The violence perpetrated by offenders such as this will not be tolerated by our community members, or our law enforcement partners. We will work together with both to ensure that those who commit violence are removed from the community as quick as possible.”

