2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in East Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for a murder in East Cleveland.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Michael Sheppard, 43, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home in the 9500 block of Detroit Rd. in Cleveland.

East Cleveland police were looking for Sheppard for a September murder.

Michael Sheppard
Michael Sheppard((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Police said on Sept. 16, Sheppard and the victim were involved in verbal altercation near a home in the 1800 block of Garfield Rd. During the argument, police said the victim was struck with a beer can.

The victim was found dead in his apartment several days later.

U.S. Marshals Pete Elliott stated, “The violence perpetrated by offenders such as this will not be tolerated by our community members, or our law enforcement partners. We will work together with both to ensure that those who commit violence are removed from the community as quick as possible.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
Evan Zeller
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say

Latest News

Christina Krusinski
Solon bus driver arrested for OVI after driving students to school
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei (Source: City of Canton)
Canton mayor announces he will not run for a 3rd term
Health officials discuss rise in respiratory viruses across Ohio