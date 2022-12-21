Want to watch Jeopardy? programming note from WOIO
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to CBS News Special coverage of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy address to the United States Congress Jeopardy will not air at its regularly scheduled time Wednesday.
Read programming note:
IF Jeopardy is preempted in its entirety, it will be scheduled to air immediately following THE LATE, LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN (i.e. from 1:37:28-2:07:28AM ET).
If any portion of JEOPARDY airs this evening between 7:30-8 PM, we are prohibited from doing a late-night rebroadcast.
Thanks, WOIO Programming
