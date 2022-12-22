1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Maple Heights apartment building, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights woman died and another person is injured after a car crashed through an apartment building on Thursday, according to officials with the Maple Heights Police Department.

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 5000 block of Lee Road, according to a department press release.

Police arrived to find a car that went through the building, hitting the woman, the release said.

Officials confirmed the woman died as a result of the crash, while the driver was transported to MetroHealth Hospital for their injuries.

Officials said the apartment was significantly damaged from the crash, but nobody else was injured.

Police said the crash, including its cause, is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to contact the Maple Heights Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.

