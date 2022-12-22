2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Findlay early Thursday morning

FINDLAY, Ohio (WOIO) - An earthquake struck just outside of Findlay early Thursday morning, according to the USGS.

Around 3:30 a.m., some residents near Findlay may have felt a bit of a jolt.

The event rang in at a magnitude of 2.5, meaning that some people may not have even felt the quake.

According to USGS, the earthquake occurred at about 8.6 kilometers, or roughly 5.4 miles, under the surface.

No injuries have been reported in the incident at this time.

