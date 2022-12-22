2 Strong 4 Bullies
3-year-old sets example for those that take every day for granted

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashton Taylor has been through a lot.

The 3-year-old boy from Elyria has spent most of his life fighting a rare brain cancer called Diffuse Midline Astrocytoma.

His parents Tara and Joe Taylor spoke to 19 News about this heart-wrenching experience.

“It’s also just taught us to enjoy every second of every day to not take it for granted to be thankful for your healthy kids,’ Taylor said.

The family has made the impossible decision to put Ashton in hospice care, allowing all the quality time he has left to be spent surrounded by loved ones.

Today he’s surrounded by Santa’s love at Cabelas in Avon for some much-needed Christmas cheer.

Despite numerous treatments, his tumor has continued to grow the family describes Ashton as a fighter.

“He’s the strongest baby, he is, everything he’s been through he just smiles,” Taylor said.

Ashton’s contagious smile is proof that a positive attitude can change not just yourself but those around you.

“We love being here we love coming to Cabela’s and seeing Santa and Ashton loves it and it gets us out and gives us normalcy with everything going on right now,” Taylor added.

