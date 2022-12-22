2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bainbridge Township hit-skip suspect caught on car camera, police say

Bainbridge Township hit-skip suspect caught on car camera, police say
Bainbridge Township hit-skip suspect caught on car camera, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bainbridge Township Police asked the community to come forward and identify the suspect of a hit-skip.

This suspect left the scene of the accident that happened at SR-306 and Crackel Road on Dec. 3, according to police.

Police said the suspect was driving a red Chevy Equinox.

Take a close look at this photo of the suspect taken by the car’s camera and shared by Bainbridge Township Police:

Bainbridge Township hit-skip suspect caught on car camera, police say
Bainbridge Township hit-skip suspect caught on car camera, police say(Bainbridge Township Police)

Call Ofc. Butler at 440-543-8252 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this hit-skip investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

