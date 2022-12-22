Bainbridge Township hit-skip suspect caught on car camera, police say
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bainbridge Township Police asked the community to come forward and identify the suspect of a hit-skip.
This suspect left the scene of the accident that happened at SR-306 and Crackel Road on Dec. 3, according to police.
Police said the suspect was driving a red Chevy Equinox.
Take a close look at this photo of the suspect taken by the car’s camera and shared by Bainbridge Township Police:
Call Ofc. Butler at 440-543-8252 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this hit-skip investigation.
