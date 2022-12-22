Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney ruled out Saturday vs Saints

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jadeveon Clowney has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against New Orleans with a concussion, the team announced.

Safety John Johnson III is also questionable with a thigh contusion.

Running back Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett are not on the final injury report, so they’re both expected to play.

Saints WR Jarvis Landry was added to their injury report Thursday with an ankle injury.

The Browns and Saints kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday on 19 News.

