2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney ruled out Saturday vs Saints

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an...
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jadeveon Clowney has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against New Orleans with a concussion, the team announced.

Safety John Johnson III is also questionable with a thigh contusion.

Running back Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett are not on the final injury report, so they’re both expected to play.

Saints WR Jarvis Landry was added to their injury report Thursday with an ankle injury.

The Browns and Saints kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday on 19 News.

Get your day started with a live Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m., then stick around at 5 p.m. for a live 5th Quarter with Tony Zarrella, Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
Evan Zeller
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Mitchell has 36 points, leads Cavaliers past Giannis, Bucks
3 Browns named to Pro Bowl
3 Browns named to Pro Bowl
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up on the sidelines in the first half...
Deshaun Watson faces his coldest game day ever
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
Terry Francona on new Guardians acquisition Josh Bell: ‘He’s gonna hit in the middle, that’s why we got him’