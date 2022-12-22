Canton opens warming centers for winter storm

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Canton is joining Refuge of Hope to offer warming centers for those in need of shelter from the bitter cold during the winter storm set to sweep Northeast Ohio this holiday weekend.

SARTA will offer transportation while the American Red Cross will provide cots and blankets, the City of Canton stated.

City officials said COVID-19 precautions must be honored, such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and hand sanitizing.

Canton Police and Fire will assist in manning the locations and checking on citizens who are found outside in the cold weather, according to the city.

City officials informed Canton residents that they may call 911 if they need assistance.

Here are the warming center locations and when they will be open:

Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center at 1400 Sherrick Rd SE

Guests must enter through the WEST door. Masks are available on-site if needed. Cots and blankets will be available. Hours of operation:

• Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 8 a.m.

• Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. through Dec. 24 at 8 a.m.

• Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. through Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.

Guests must enter through the west door.

Masks are available on-site if needed.

Cots and blankets will be provided.

Call 330-489-3350 with questions.

Refuge of Hope at 715 Second St NE

• Dec. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (no overnight stay)

• Dec. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (no overnight stay)

Guests must enter through door #4 by ringing the bell.

Hot beverages and food will be available.

Call 330-453-1785 with questions.

SARTA will provide transportation to those who need to get to a warming center.

Access SARTA from any regular stop to the Cornerstone Transit Center on Chery Avenue SE.

Once at the Cornerstone Transit center, use route #110 for transportation to the Coleman Community Center.

Let the bus driver know you are heading to the warming center and there will be no fee.

Return transportation will be provided from the Coleman Community Center to Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Ave SE free of charge by using route #110.

Call 330-649-5800 if you need transportation when SARTA is not available.

