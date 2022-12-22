2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack

Clarence Flowers
Clarence Flowers(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft.

According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car.

After driving the victim to his home, police said he dragged them inside and slammed them on the floor.

He is also accused of stealing money from the victim during the assault.

Flowers has a criminal history with the Sheriff’s Department dating back to the early 2000′s, Crime Stoppers said, and also has a warrant with the Cleveland Police Department for aggravated menacing.

He is reported to be 6 feet tall and 177 pounds.

Flowers was last known to be staying in the area of Park Grove Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Rewards of up to $2,500 may be available.

