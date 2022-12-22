Cuyahoga County Prosecutor allocating $250,000 for genealogical testing of recent cold cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor hopes using genealogical testing will help crack unsolved violent crimes that have happened within the last four years.

The prosecutor’s office has allocated $250,000 of Law Enforcement Training Funds to the G.O.L.D. Unit to fund the new DNA testing initiative. The G.O.L.D. Unit will review recent cold cases submitted by law enforcement agencies.

The G.O.L.D. Unit utilizes genealogical testing to track down the perpetrators of unsolved violent crimes, such as sexual assaults and homicides.

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley wants this initiative to bring justice to families and take violent offenders off the streets.

“To all law enforcement agencies across Cuyahoga County, if you have an unsolved violent crime that has occurred within the last four years where a suspect’s DNA profile is present and it has not hit in CODIS, please submit the case to the G.O.L.D. Unit to review for genealogical testing,” O’Malley said. “Our G.O.L.D. Unit has had significant success in utilizing genealogical testing for cold cases and we wanted to bring that initiative to current cases of violence so we can get more offenders off the streets and bring justice to the victims that have been affected by these horrific crimes.”

If you have a recent unsolved violent crime case that meets the following criteria, you can reach out to the G.O.L.D. Unit.

Do you have a violent crime that has occurred within the last four years where all reasonable leads have been exhausted?

Do you have a single source DNA profile believed to be the perpetrator that has not hit in CODIS?

Do you have leftover DNA that can be tested where known parties have been eliminated?

Cases can be submitted by emailing GOLD@prosecutor.cuyahogacounty.us. If there are specific questions involving the application process, you can contact Mary Weston at mweston@prosecutor.cuyahogacounty.us.

