The DEA says it seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every American
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is sharing details on how much fentanyl agents seized over the course of 2022.
According to a Tuesday announcement, authorities took enough fentanyl off the streets, in the form of pills and powder, to represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses.
Here’s how the DEA broke it down in a news release:
- over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills confiscated
- more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder confiscated
The DEA says two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose.
If you or a loved one is struggling with drug abuse, resources are available from RecoveryOhio.
