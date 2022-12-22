The DEA says it seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every American

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is sharing details on how much fentanyl agents seized over the course of 2022.

According to a Tuesday announcement, authorities took enough fentanyl off the streets, in the form of pills and powder, to represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses.

Here’s how the DEA broke it down in a news release:

over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills confiscated

more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder confiscated

The DEA says two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose.

“These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American – reflect DEA’s unwavering commitment to protect Americans and save lives, by tenaciously pursuing those responsible for the trafficking of fentanyl across the United States.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with drug abuse, resources are available from RecoveryOhio.

