Downtown Cleveland ambassadors prepared for winter weather over Christmas weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Downtown Cleveland Ambassadors will be out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

They are also bracing for the wintery weather headed to Northeast Ohio.

Olivia Willis with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance said they will make sure the ambassadors are able to keep warm during the potential blizzard.

“We provide them with hand warmers, we actually just started using heated jackets underneath their ambassador coats and we allow them to go into spaces and stake holder businesses to warm up and kind of catch a break from this cold,” Willis said.

Ambassadors will also be able to help visitors who might need assistance in the cold weather.

“If you are in need of any assistance during this time, especially in the cold, you can call the ambassador number 216-621-6000,” Willis said. “They can help you with car jumps, if you locked your keys in your car, any sort of assistance that you need.”

Ambassadors will also assist with shoveling sidewalks, ADA ramps, bus stops, and around fire hydrants.

They hope to make this Christmas weekend safe for everyone.

“We are so passionate about visibility and being a resource to people Downtown,” Willis said. “People are going to be down here on the holidays, around the holidays, enjoying downtown, the restaurants, the activities.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.