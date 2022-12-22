Elyria police arrest teen accused in 2 armed robberies during shots fired investigation

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said officers arrested a teen boy Wednesday who is accused in two armed robberies as they investigated a shots fired incident.

The 16-year-old Elyria boy is now behind bars at the Lorain County Juvenile Detention facility, according to police.

The arrest happened after officers were called out for shots fired into a Harvard Avenue home.

According to police, officers learned that one of the people inside, the 16-year-old, had an active parole violation warrant.

Officers said the teen carried out two armed robberies at local businesses:

  • Nov. 13 at Convenient on East River Street
  • Dec. 18 at Subway on East River Street

Then, according to police, the boy stole a bicycle as he ran away from the Subway.

Elyria police are asking the public to come forward if they have information information about the robberies or the shooting.

Contact detectives at 440-326-1211 or jlarson@cityofelyria.org.

