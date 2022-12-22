Even your house needs to be ready for temperatures THIS cold in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the deep freeze heading towards Northeast Ohio for the holiday weekend, AAA is encouraging you to make sure your home is protected from the cold.

“By taking measures to ensure a home’s interior and exterior are prepared for frigid temperatures, high repair costs and headaches can be avoided,” said Jonathon King, vice president of insurance sales, AAA East Central.

AAA is offering these suggestions to help you through what could be below zero wind chills for 72 hours over from Friday to Sunday;

Know where water shutoff valves are located so water can be turned off in case of an emergency.

Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

Remove hoses from exterior faucets.

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows, doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.

Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.

Air inside the walls where pipes are can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature even if no one will be home.

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

Close wood burning fireplace flue dampers when not in use. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights.

