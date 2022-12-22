2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

GOP releases their own Jan. 6 report focusing on security failure

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.(John Minchillo | AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - House Republicans released their own report on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, on the same day the Democrat-led House Select Committee had planned to release its final report.

The House Select Committee delayed that release, but the panel did put out an executive summary on Monday, laying the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump.

Wednesday’s report from House Republicans focuses on a breakdown in intelligence sharing, Capitol security and a failure of coordination between various law enforcement agencies that day.

However, the GOP report is silent on other efforts to disrupt the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election and selective in its criticism of political leaders and their culpability in the security breakdowns on Jan. 6, glossing over Trump’s own role.

The GOP report comes from the five Republicans who House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy initially appointed to serve on the select committee before deciding members of his party wouldn’t participate.

The House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol held its last public session Monday. (CNN, POOL, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
Evan Zeller
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say

Latest News

Northeast Ohio travelers face delayed, canceled flights hours before winter storm
Northeast Ohio travelers face delayed, canceled flights hours before winter storm
A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec....
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, addresses Capitol Hill.
A historic visit from Ukraine's Zelenskyy
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukraine welcomes leader back from US; Putin dismisses trip