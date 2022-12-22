2 Strong 4 Bullies
House explodes in Summit County, officials say

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County home exploded Thursday afternoon, according to Coventry Township fire officials.

The explosion occurred in the 140 block of E. Long Lake Drive in Coventry Township at 3:03 p.m., officials confirmed to 19 News.

The house is located in the Portage Lakes area of Coventry Township.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was hurt or if anyone was home at the time of the explosion.

Officials also have not confirmed what caused the explosion.

19 News crews are headed to the scene, which is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

