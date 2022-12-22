Huron County Sheriff’s Office reopens Amanda Dean disappearance investigation

COLLINS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies have reopened the investigation into Amanda Dean’s whereabouts.

The mother of four disappeared in July 2017 from Collins. The Huron County Sheriff told Dean’s family she entered a safe house.

Since then, her family has not heard from her.

The Huron County Sheriff released this statement to 19 News about reopening Dean’s case.

“On December 21, 2022, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office has officially reopened an investigation into Amanda D. Dean’s whereabouts. Ms. Dean entered into a safe house in 2017 and has not had contact with her family since. We have had conversations and a meeting with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) agents and requested they review and continue the investigation. We have provided BCI with all the information available for their review.

Once it has determined who will officially be in charge of the investigation, that agency will designate an intermediary who will be the point of contact with the family. We will have no further comments during this investigation.”

