ICE arrests fugitive in Akron wanted for alleged child sex abuse in Mexico

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities arrested a fugitive earlier this month who is wanted in Mexico for alleged child sex abuse.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said authorities in Michoacan, Mexico issued an arrest warrant in May 2021 for Jose Trinidad Montes-Solorio.

Flash forward to Dec. 2022, and authorities said Montes-Solorio was picked up by ICE agents in Akron.

According to ICE, agents worked with authorities in Mexico City to track him down.

ICE said Montes-Solorio was deported in 2016 but had returned to the U.S.

He is currently in the custody of ICE to be sent back to Mexico.

