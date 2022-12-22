2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lakewood officer, driver taken to hospital after car strikes cruiser, police say

Cities considering outsourcing police dispatch
Cities considering outsourcing police dispatch
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood Police officer and a driver were taken to the hospital after the car struck the cruiser on Dec. 21, Lakewood Police confirmed.

Police said a Lakewood Police Officer was behind a car that was weaving eastbound on Madison at approximately 5:12 p.m.

When another officer responded to the area from the east, the car drove left of center on Madison near St. Charles and into the second police cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated, police stated.

Police said the officer and driver were taken to the Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Emergency Room to be evaluated.

The officer was treated and released, according to police.

Police said the driver was still being evaluated at the time of the release.

No charges have been filed at this time in the ongoing investigation, said police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
Evan Zeller
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Holmes County bicyclist killed in crash with semi
How the strong winter storms in Northeast Ohio can impact your Christmas travel plans
How the strong winter storms in Northeast Ohio can impact your Christmas travel plans
How the strong winter storms in Northeast Ohio can impact your Christmas travel plans
How the strong winter storms in Northeast Ohio can impact your Christmas travel plans
Fatal crash closes portion of I-90 East
26-year-old dead following crash on I-90 Friday morning