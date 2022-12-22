Lakewood officer, driver taken to hospital after car strikes cruiser, police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood Police officer and a driver were taken to the hospital after the car struck the cruiser on Dec. 21, Lakewood Police confirmed.

Police said a Lakewood Police Officer was behind a car that was weaving eastbound on Madison at approximately 5:12 p.m.

When another officer responded to the area from the east, the car drove left of center on Madison near St. Charles and into the second police cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated, police stated.

Police said the officer and driver were taken to the Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Emergency Room to be evaluated.

The officer was treated and released, according to police.

Police said the driver was still being evaluated at the time of the release.

No charges have been filed at this time in the ongoing investigation, said police.

