Myles Garrett on Hall of Fame: ‘That is definitely the route I think I’m headed’

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fresh off his third straight Pro Bowl designation, Myles Garrett has his sights set on a bigger goal: the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“That is definitely the route I think I’m headed if I continue the pace that I’m on and the things that I’m doing,” Garrett said Thursday.

Garrett, 26, has 72 sacks in 81 career games, including 13.5 in 13 games this season.

Bruce Smith is the NFL’s all-time leader with 200 in 278 career games.

