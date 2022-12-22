2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio businesses close for impeding winter storm (list)

The storms are set to hit late on Dec. 22 and early into Dec. 23.
The storms are set to hit late on Dec. 22 and early into Dec. 23.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Businesses across Northeast Ohio are closing on Friday due to the impending winter storms.

The storms are set to hit late on Dec. 22 and early into Dec. 23.

Get the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

The winter weather includes single-digit and sub-zero temperatures throughout Northeast Ohio.

REMINDER: Please make sure to minimize time outside to avoid exposure to the winter elements.

Here is a list of all businesses that will be closed on Dec. 23 due to weather, which will be updated:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

All county office buildings with the exception of essential employees

Garfield Heights Senior Center

PORTAGE COUNTY

Portage County Administration Building

Ohio Means Jobs Facility

Portage County Records Center

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

