Northeast Ohio businesses close for impeding winter storm (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Businesses across Northeast Ohio are closing on Friday due to the impending winter storms.

The storms are set to hit late on Dec. 22 and early into Dec. 23.

The winter weather includes single-digit and sub-zero temperatures throughout Northeast Ohio.

REMINDER: Please make sure to minimize time outside to avoid exposure to the winter elements.

Here is a list of all businesses that will be closed on Dec. 23 due to weather, which will be updated:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

All county office buildings with the exception of essential employees

Garfield Heights Senior Center

PORTAGE COUNTY

Portage County Administration Building

Ohio Means Jobs Facility

Portage County Records Center

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.