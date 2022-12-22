2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio parking bans, snow emergencies (list)

(Pablo)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions during their holiday travels in Northeast Ohio.

Several cities have issued parking bans and snow emergencies, with ice and snow expected through the weekend.

Get the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

Here’s a list of active parking bans and snow emergencies in our area. The list will be updated.

PARKING BANS

City of Cleveland - Thursday at 11 p.m. until Saturday at noon

Mogadore - Friday at 3 a.m. until Saturday at noon

Newburgh Heights - Friday at 12 a.m. until further notice.

Perry Township - Friday at 12 a.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m.

Warrensville Heights - Friday at 12 a.m. until further notice

SNOW EMERGENCIES

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
Evan Zeller
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say

Latest News

The storms are set to hit late on Dec. 22 and early into Dec. 23.
Northeast Ohio businesses close for impeding winter storm (list)
19 First Alert Weather Days: End of week storm to bring damaging winds, snow, bitter cold
19 First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warnings soon in effect for damaging winds, extreme cold, snow
Travelers at Hopkins Airport, ready to leave out of town and ditch the blizzard conditions...
Northeast Ohio travelers face delayed, canceled flights hours before winter storm
.
Warming centers open across Northeast Ohio as winter storm rolls in (list)