Northeast Ohio parking bans, snow emergencies (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions during their holiday travels in Northeast Ohio.
Several cities have issued parking bans and snow emergencies, with ice and snow expected through the weekend.
Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.
Here’s a list of active parking bans and snow emergencies in our area. The list will be updated.
PARKING BANS
City of Cleveland - Thursday at 11 p.m. until Saturday at noon
Mogadore - Friday at 3 a.m. until Saturday at noon
Newburgh Heights - Friday at 12 a.m. until further notice.
Perry Township - Friday at 12 a.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m.
Warrensville Heights - Friday at 12 a.m. until further notice
SNOW EMERGENCIES
