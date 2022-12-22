Northeast Ohio parking bans, snow emergencies (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions during their holiday travels in Northeast Ohio.

Several cities have issued parking bans and snow emergencies, with ice and snow expected through the weekend.

Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

Here’s a list of active parking bans and snow emergencies in our area. The list will be updated.

PARKING BANS

City of Cleveland - Thursday at 11 p.m. until Saturday at noon

Mogadore - Friday at 3 a.m. until Saturday at noon

Newburgh Heights - Friday at 12 a.m. until further notice.

Perry Township - Friday at 12 a.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m.

Warrensville Heights - Friday at 12 a.m. until further notice

SNOW EMERGENCIES

