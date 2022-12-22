2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio travelers face delayed, canceled flights hours before winter storm

By Noelle Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday marked another busy day at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport as travelers try to get out of town before blizzard conditions hit Northeast Ohio.

“Our flight is early so we are trying to get away from the snow” said one traveler, Sarah Wesley.

Experts expect many flights to be postponed as this weather system affects not only Cleveland but other airports around the country.

The West family told 19 News they have a connecting flight to Chicago and are preparing for the worst.

“No, we do not have any hotel reservations yet, but we were talking about it on the ride here just in case,” said Wesley.

Even for those reaching warmer destinations, they are hit with massive lines at the airport.

“We are headed to Orlando. Everything seems to be on track so far but all the line and everything have been very long,” said one traveler, Rebecca King.

Airport officials said you can follow these tips ahead of your flight:

  • Keep track of your flight’s status through your airline’s app on your phone
  • Use bright and unique luggage so no one mistaking picks up your bags

As the weather makes it way to Northeast Ohio, travelers are hoping for some divine intervention, a Christmas miracle, to reach their destination.

“We’re praying everything works out the way it is supposed to,” said King.

