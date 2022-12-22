Ohio Turnpike bans various high-profile vehicles during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A travel ban for certain high-profile vehicles has been issued for the entire length of the Ohio Turnpike ahead of the winter storm set to sweep across Northeast Ohio.

The ban starts at 6 a.m. on Dec. 23 and is expected to expire at 8 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to the Ohio Turnpike.

The Ohio Turnpike listed the following vehicles restricted by the ban:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers (excluding fifth-wheel trailers)

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer

All mobile homes, office trailers, and livestock trailers

All long combination vehicle (LCV) double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length (enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga-type trailers)

All LCV triple-trailer combinations

High-profile is defined as height exceeding 7′6″, the Ohio Turnpike stated.

