Ohio Turnpike bans various high-profile vehicles during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A travel ban for certain high-profile vehicles has been issued for the entire length of the Ohio Turnpike ahead of the winter storm set to sweep across Northeast Ohio.
The ban starts at 6 a.m. on Dec. 23 and is expected to expire at 8 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to the Ohio Turnpike.
The Ohio Turnpike listed the following vehicles restricted by the ban:
- All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers (excluding fifth-wheel trailers)
- Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer
- All mobile homes, office trailers, and livestock trailers
- All long combination vehicle (LCV) double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length (enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga-type trailers)
- All LCV triple-trailer combinations
High-profile is defined as height exceeding 7′6″, the Ohio Turnpike stated.
