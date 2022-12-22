2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio Turnpike bans various high-profile vehicles during winter storm

Semi Truck
Semi Truck(Pexels via MGN)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A travel ban for certain high-profile vehicles has been issued for the entire length of the Ohio Turnpike ahead of the winter storm set to sweep across Northeast Ohio.

The ban starts at 6 a.m. on Dec. 23 and is expected to expire at 8 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to the Ohio Turnpike.

The Ohio Turnpike listed the following vehicles restricted by the ban:

  • All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers (excluding fifth-wheel trailers)
  • Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer
  • All mobile homes, office trailers, and livestock trailers
  • All long combination vehicle (LCV) double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length (enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga-type trailers)
  • All LCV triple-trailer combinations

High-profile is defined as height exceeding 7′6″, the Ohio Turnpike stated.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST ]

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
Evan Zeller
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say

Latest News

Bainbridge Township hit-skip suspect caught on car camera, police say
Bainbridge Township hit-skip suspect caught on car camera, police say
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Richland County 2-car crash kills 30-year-old driver
Cities considering outsourcing police dispatch
Lakewood officer, driver taken to hospital after car strikes cruiser, police say
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Holmes County bicyclist killed in crash with semi