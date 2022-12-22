Parma police: 83-year-old woman hit, killed in crash in Giant Eagle parking lot

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police investigators said an 83-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday during a crash in the Giant Eagle parking lot.

The incident took place around noon at the grocery store located at 7400 Broadview Road.

According to investigators, a 72-year-old driver did not see the woman and hit her as she walked across the lot.

First responders took the 83-year-old to University Hospitals Parma for treatment, where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

Officials have identified the victim as Joan Litvin of Parma.

According to police, the driver has not been cited at this time as impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash, and he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

