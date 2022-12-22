Portage County opens 24-hour warming center to protect against bitter cold

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County will welcome those in need of shelter against the bitter cold coming in from a winter storm set to sweep across Northeast Ohio this holiday weekend.

The warming center is at the Haven of Portage County located at 2645 State Route 59 in Ravenna,

Here are the days and hours it will be open:

Dec. 22: 6 p.m. - 24 hours

Dec. 23: 24 hours

Dec. 24: 24 hours

Dec. 25: 24 hours

Dec. 26: 24 hours

Dec. 27: 24 hours

Call 330-235-8600 if you want to help by becoming a volunteer.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST ]

[ City of Cleveland to open warming centers during storm ]

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.