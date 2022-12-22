Richland County 2-car crash kills 30-year-old driver

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Washington Township

The crash happened on SR-13 at Orchard Park Road at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 21, according to OSHP.

OSHP said a 64-year-old Fredericktown man was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up pulling a 2020 MAXXD gooseneck trailer south on SR-13.

He had a 34-year-old passenger from Fredericktown, according to OSHP.

The 30-year-old man driving a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic behind the Dodge and trailer when the driver of the Dodge slowed and tried to turn west onto Orchard Park Road, said OSHP.

OSHP said the driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop and struck the back of the MAXXD trailer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

OSHP identified him as Bryan Flynn of Bellville.

The driver of the Dodge and his passenger were not hurt in the crash, OSHP confirmed.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Washington Township Fire, Richland County Coroner’s Office, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and Shelly Smith Towing.

