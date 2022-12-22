2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

3 Browns named to Pro Bowl

3 Browns named to Pro Bowl
3 Browns named to Pro Bowl(@browns)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio were named Pro Bowlers Thursday night.

It’s the 3rd consecutive year each player has been chosen.

WR Amari Cooper, T Jack Conklin, CB Denzel Ward, G Wyatt Teller and TE David Njoku were also selected as alternates.

The Pro Bowl Games is a new format the NFL implemented for Pro Bowlers this season and will feature skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game, which will take place Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Garrett is 3rd in the NFL with 13.5 sacks.

It’s the 5th Pro Bowl trip for Bitonio, who hasn’t missed a snap since 2016.

Chubb is 3rd in the league in rushing with 1,252 yards.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
Evan Zeller
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up on the sidelines in the first half...
Watson facing his coldest game day ever
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
Terry Francona on new Guardians acquisition Josh Bell: ‘He’s gonna hit in the middle, that’s why we got him’
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Deshaun Watson practices
Stefanski a big reason Watson chose the Browns