3 Browns named to Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio were named Pro Bowlers Thursday night.

It’s the 3rd consecutive year each player has been chosen.

WR Amari Cooper, T Jack Conklin, CB Denzel Ward, G Wyatt Teller and TE David Njoku were also selected as alternates.

The Pro Bowl Games is a new format the NFL implemented for Pro Bowlers this season and will feature skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game, which will take place Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Garrett is 3rd in the NFL with 13.5 sacks.

It’s the 5th Pro Bowl trip for Bitonio, who hasn’t missed a snap since 2016.

Chubb is 3rd in the league in rushing with 1,252 yards.

