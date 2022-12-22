Travel scams to watch out for this holiday season: ‘A lot of people are naughty, not nice’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After buying presents and booking trips, the last thing you want this holiday season is to be scammed out of your money.

“The sad thing is that during the holidays, a lot of people are naughty, not nice,” said Danny Karon. “Don’t let that happen to you.”

Karon, a Cleveland attorney, shared tips on how to dodge scams as you travel during this time.

His first tip might shock you but he says avoid using pubic phone charging stations.

“A coffee shop, or a drug store, or just on the street and you plug into some device you don’t know... that can result in malware being put on your phone, it’s called juice jacking,” said Karon.

Karon recommends bringing along a portable charger if you travel, so you don’t have to plug into a charging station.

“You think you’re just getting power, but who the heck knows what’s being put on your phone or taken off... or even your laptop, if there’s a connection for your laptop even worse than your phone,” said Karon.

Another thing you want to look our for this holiday season is home rental scams. Make sure your renting off of a reputable site.

“I’ve heard from people who connected with these crazy sites and there’s nothing on the other end... there’s nothing worse than having your family show up with you and their being nowhere to stay,” said Karon.

Don’t let thieves steal your joy during the holidays.

