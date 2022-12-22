Ukrainian Village deli owner reacts to President Zelenskyy’s visit

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time since Russia invaded his country, the Ukrainian President left the frontlines. Volodymyr Zelenskyy spent the day in Washington D.C. speaking with President Biden and Congress on Capitol Hill.

19 News caught up with some Ukrainian locals to get their thoughts on Zelenskyy’s historic visit.

“With everything going on in Ukraine now it definitely hits a little closer to home having some family that’s still over there,” said George Salos, owner of State Meats.

This Christmas as George Salos runs his Ukrainian deli, he is thinking of his loved ones miles away. Salos’ dad came to the United States at just 17 years old. In 1974 he opened State Meats in Parma’s Ukrainian Village. For the past 20 years, Salos has followed in his father’s footsteps.

“We make Ukrainian foods, Ukrainian employees, Ukrainian village here in Parma making you know smoked kielbasa, fresh kielbasa, potato pancakes and pierogies things like that so we’ve always stuck very close to our roots,” Salos said.

On Wednesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a historic trip to the United States. It’s the first time he’s even left his country since the Russian invasion.

“I think he’s a strong leader and aside from all the other presidents I think it’s very noble and honorable of him to stay there on the front lines in Kyiv and be with his people and fight together like Ukrainians do,” said Salos.

Zelenskyy spoke before congress as they voted on $45 Billion of emergency aid. President Biden said Wednesday that the United States will send a patriot anti-missile battery to help protect Ukrainians from future Russian attacks. The DOD said they’ll send another $1.85 Billion in additional assistance for the war-torn country, but Salos says it still isn’t enough.

“Watching nobody step up to the plate and help Ukraine has been crazy,” Salos said. “You know all these rockets coming in and all these bombings that are happening, the innocent lives that are being taken. I think the skies definitely need to close.”

He says for now his family is okay, but they’re always on his mind.

“They’re all on the western side of Ukraine into Poland and things like that so everybody’s so far safe,” he said. “It definitely brings things into perspective you know over here and the freedoms that we have and the life that we enjoy here.”

