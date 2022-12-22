2 Strong 4 Bullies
Warming centers open across Northeast Ohio as winter storm rolls in (list)

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - With a wild winter storm coming in, cities and counties across Northeast Ohio are preparing for residents that may not have access to heat in the bitter cold.

The following warming centers have been announced:

AKRON

Summit Lake Community Center at 380 W Crosier St

  • Dec. 22 through Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CANTON

Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center at 1400 Sherrick Rd SE

Guests must enter through the WEST door. Masks are available on-site if needed. Cots and blankets will be available. Hours of operation:

  • Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 8 a.m.
  • Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. through Dec. 24 at 8 a.m.
  • Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. through Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.

Guests must enter through the west door.

Masks are available on-site if needed.

Cots and blankets will be provided.

Call 330-489-3350 with questions.

Refuge of Hope at 715 Second St NE

  • Dec. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (no overnight stay)
  • Dec. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (no overnight stay)

Guests must enter through door #4 by ringing the bell.

Hot beverages and food will be available.

Call 330-453-1785 with questions.

CLEVELAND

On Friday, Dec. 23, these sites are open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
  • Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.
  • Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.
  • Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd St.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, these sites are open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
  • Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.
  • Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.
  • Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd St.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, these sites are open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
  • Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

On Monday, Dec. 26, these sites are open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
  • Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Call 216-664-2325 if you have any questions.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Haven of Portage County located at 2645 State Route 59

Here are the days and hours it will be open:

  • Dec. 22: 6 p.m. - 24 hours
  • Dec. 23: 24 hours
  • Dec. 24: 24 hours
  • Dec. 25: 24 hours
  • Dec. 26: 24 hours
  • Dec. 27: 24 hours

Call 330-235-8600 if you want to help by becoming a volunteer.

