Watson facing his coldest game day ever

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns will face New Orleans on Saturday in a game that is expected to have wind chills far below zero.

Deshaun Watson is a native of Georgia, played college football at Clemson and was drafted by Houston. He has never played in weather like Cleveland will see on Saturday. Asked about what the coldest game he ever played in the quarterback said, “I am not even sure honestly. Probably something in college. Probably one of those ACC Championship games in North Carolina. This is definitely going to be the coldest for sure.”

Watson was asked if the forecast for the game would get in his head at all while preparing for the Saints defense. “No, not at all,” he said. “My main job is just going out there and like I said before just executing the gameplan and try to win. Not so much of what the weather is going to be because I can’t control that.”

The Browns and Saints kick off at 1:00 on Saturday in a game you will see on 19.

