2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

1 dead in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike

By Alec Sapolin and Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after a 50-car pileup crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

The crash happened early in the afternoon of Dec. 23 between State Route 53 and Route 4 in Erie County, according to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.

Both lanes of traffic are closed due to the massive pileup, officials said.

Officials also confirmed traffic is being diverted from the Turnpike.

Officials said initial crashes began at 11:45 a.m., with the massive pileup ensuing at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus
Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie

Latest News

Northeast Ohio parking bans, snow emergencies (list)
FILE - Parma police cruiser
Parma police: 83-year-old woman hit, killed in crash in Giant Eagle parking lot
Semi Truck
Ohio Turnpike bans various high-profile vehicles during winter storm
Bainbridge Township hit-skip suspect caught on car camera, police say
Bainbridge Township hit-skip suspect caught on car camera, police say