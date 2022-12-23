1 dead in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after a 50-car pileup crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

The crash happened early in the afternoon of Dec. 23 between State Route 53 and Route 4 in Erie County, according to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.

Both lanes of traffic are closed due to the massive pileup, officials said.

Officials also confirmed traffic is being diverted from the Turnpike.

Officials said initial crashes began at 11:45 a.m., with the massive pileup ensuing at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.